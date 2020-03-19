Nkechi Blessing Gets Another Engagement Ring — Weeks After Getting Dumped By Fiancé

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally found love again and she is set to walk down the aisle with her new boyfriend.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress got dumped by her fiancé a few weeks ago.

The actress recently took to Snapchat to show off the diamond ring on her finger as she wrote that she didn’t have to do too much for her new man to prove himself and when she thought she starting over was hard, he came through.

Watch the video clip below: