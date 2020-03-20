Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, in March 10, 2020, donated a N1bn Faculty of Engineering building to the Benson Idahosa University in Benin City, Edo State.

Why did Pastor Chris Oyakhilome N1billion Faculty of Engineering gift to Benson Idahosa University?

According to Pastor Chris, he made this gesture to help fulfill the late Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Benson Idahosa’s dream in life. He also stated that his donation also an opportunity for him to contribute to his life.