Pastor Chris Oyakhilome N1billion Faculty Of Engineering Gift To Benson Idahosa University

Victor

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, in March 10, 2020, donated a N1bn Faculty of Engineering building to the Benson Idahosa University in Benin City, Edo State.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, President of the Loveworld nation A.K.A Christ Embassy donated a 1 billion naira building to the faculty of engineering in Benson Idahosa University. He gave out the building to the Chancellor of the university Pastor Margaret Idahosa and her son.

According to Pastor Chris, he made this gesture to help fulfill the late Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Benson Idahosa’s dream in life. He also stated that his donation also an opportunity for him to contribute to his life.

He said: “I am grateful for what Bishop Idahosa was doing. Coming here, I thought about the legacy of Idahosa. I always have it in mind that I am his legacy. We are part of his fruit. I count myself lucky for being given the opportunity to celebrate him. He gave me a picture of what I would become today before he passed on.”

