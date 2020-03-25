Trending

Senator Removes Face Mask To Sneeze During Plenary (Video)

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

There was wild drama at the national assembly after a member representing Nasarawa west senatorial district in the Senate, Abdullahi Adamu removed his nose mask to sneeze during a recent plenary amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to a video obtained by TheCable, an online news medium, the other lawmakers were seen bursting into a loud laugh as he sneezes uncontrollably.

An infected person can transmit coronavirus through sneezing.

Read Also: Fani Kayode Reacts As Bauchi Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Since the outbreak of the pandemic and its spread to Nigeria, citizens have taken measures to protect and prevent themselves against it by wearing hand gloves and face masks.

Watch the video below:

