Tenant Catches Landlord In Bed With His Wife; Kills Him

A 42-year-old man named Damilare Adeoya has landed in the police net after killing his landlord while having sex with his wife in Osun state.

According to reports, the angry man used a cutlass on the landlord after walking in on him and his wife having sex.

Confessing to the crime, he said he is ready to face the law adding that he has no regret whatsoever.

He said:

who confessed to the crime, said “ I have been suspecting my wife and the landlord for about a month now, so i decided to come back home earlier when i saw a text message my wife had sent to a number saying by 11am”.

“I got in through the kitchen door and went straight to my bedroom where i caught them naked. This is a person my wife do complain about that she so much dislikes not knowing she was saying otherwise.”

Read Also: 2nd Wife Sets Husband’s House Ablaze Over New Wife In Osun

“I’m ready to face the law, I really don’t care about what happens at this time.” Adeoya concluded.

Confirming the incident. the Osun State Public Relations Officer, Idrissu Adeboyejo, said the suspect is in Police custody undergoing interrogations over the act.

He said the matter has been transferred to the State CID and the suspect will be charged to Court as soon as investigations are concluded.