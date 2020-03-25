The Best Place To Play

Once, it used to be the case that if you played your favourite online casino games using your smartphone or tablet that the games choice would be limited and you would not be offered the same bonus and promotional deals that those using their lap-top or computers were privy to.

That can still be said for some sites but not for sites such as Fruity King online casino which has actually optimized the site for its mobile users, marketing itself as the King of Mobile Slots.

So let’s take a look at the mobile casino games at Fruity King and see why this title should apply.

Firstly, it must be noted that the online mobile casino side of the gambling industry is one of the fastest-growing industries within the UK and other areas of the world. This really is no surprise as you only have to walk down your local street to see how many people are using their smartphones as they wait for local transport or walking from one place to another.

Being able to play on your favourite games whenever and wherever you choose makes a lot of sense, especially as we all lead busy lives, so being able to tune into a quality site, one that is trustworthy and treats its customers with respect is very appealing.

Choice is Paramount

As we mentioned it used to be a fact that mobile players lost out in many ways, this is simply not the case with quality sites such as Fruity King with traditional games, table games like roulette, baccarat and blackjack. You can also play progressive slots as well as live dealer games and other slots games with fantastic jackpots up for grabs. All can be enjoyed at Fruity King with different variations on offer, so there is sure to be something to suit everyone’s taste.

The Live Games

For those players that love visiting land-based venues and enjoy the feeling of being ‘right there’ in the middle of all the action then Fruity King provides live dealer games straight to your mobile phone. You can enjoy classic table games in real-time, with a real live croupier or dealer from anywhere and at anytime as long as you have an internet connection.

All the games at Fruity King have been optimized for the smaller screen which means that playability is second to none – the adaptations have been carefully thought out and work well.

No Discrimination

Quality sites like Fruity King offer their customers all the same payment options, and you will be able to deposit and withdraw your funds using your mobile devices too. Not only are all the firm favourite banking methods on offer Fruity King also allows their players to make a deposit using their mobile phone bills which means that there is no need to give the site any banking details as the cost of games are either deducted from a pay-as-you-go account or added on to the monthly phone bill.

A Wonderful Welcome

With a 100% welcome bonus worth up to £100 available as well as 10 free spins on the Starburst slots games, software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming and NextGen have games on Fruity King. This means you can play with confidence, knowing that the games are going to be top-notch and the prizes pools are going to be worth the effort.

And you never know, this might just be your lucky day!