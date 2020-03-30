UNILORIN Set To Produce N30M Hand Sanitizers For Kwara Govt

The Kwara State Government under the leadership of Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has contracted the Technical Entrepreneurship Centre (TEC) of UNILORIN to produce various sizes of hand sanitizers to combat Coronavirus outbreak.

This development was made known by the Director of the center, Dr. Jamiu Kolawole Odusote, in the university publication, Unilorin Bulletin, on Monday.

Dr. Odusote revealed that the hand sanitizer contract is worth over N30million.

The Director expressed that the Centre has commenced action with immediate effect and promised that the consignment would be ready within a week.

Dr Odusote explained that the arrangement was to produce four different sizes of hand sanitizer which are 150ml, 250ml, 500ml and 1,000ml.