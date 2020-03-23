National News

We May Be Forced To Use Military For Contact Tracing: Lai Mohammed

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed has advised Nigerians to be prepared for tougher measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Alhaji Lai at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, expressed that the federal government may be forced to employ the services of the military and police for contact tracing.

Mohammed urged people who just returned to the country to “give themselves up”, saying if contact tracing is not properly done, the number of people who have been infected will multiply every five days.

He added that necessary measures will be unveiled before the end of the day or on Tuesday.

