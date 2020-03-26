Trending

‘We Will Get Through This’ – Wizkid Speaks On Covid-19 Pandemic

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

FG Doing Its Best In Fight Against Coronavirus: Minister

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says the federal government is doing very well in the fight against...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Clergyman In Pope’s Residence Infected With Coronavirus

According to reports, a clergyman who lives in the same residence as Pope Francis has been infected with coronavirus.The...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Akwa Ibom Announces Closure Of Its Borders; Asks Workers To Stay At Home

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has ordered the closure of all borders (land, air and waterways) leading...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari Resumes To Office As Fumigation Begins In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari was in the office on Wednesday after testing negative for the coronavirus.However, he worked from home...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

South African President Ramaphosa Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the deadly Coronavirus rampaging the world.This was confirmed...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid has announced that a brand he works with will be providing funds for test kits and medical equipment for Africa to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Calls On Churches To Buy Food For Distribution

He made the announcement only a few hours after the United Bank for Africa(UBA), one of the numerous brands he works with, made a huge cash donation towards the coronavirus fight.

He wrote: “Another amazing brand I work with will be providing funds for test kits and medical equipments to fight Covid-19 in Africa! We’ll get through this!”

Previous articleFG Doing Its Best In Fight Against Coronavirus: Minister
Next articleCovid-19: I Have Spent N200,000 On Vitamin C Alone – Ifu Ennada
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Festus Keyamo Warns Pastors Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, has issued a warning to pastors in Nigeria to follow directives from National Centre...
Read more

Coronavirus: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Calls On Churches To Buy Food For Distribution

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The senior pastor of Daystar Chrqqistian center, Sam Adeyemi has called on churches who have extra funds to buy food for people following the...
Read more

Excellent Images Shot With The TECNO CAMON 12 Featured On National Geographic, Leading Photography Magazine

Metro News Victor - 0
Whether you know photography or not, you must have heard of National Geographic. It’s a leading photography magazine in the world! So how good...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG May Ban Interstate Travel, Close Motor Parks

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has announced that it is considering banning interstate movement as a possible way of preventing the spread of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -