‘We Will Get Through This’ – Wizkid Speaks On Covid-19 Pandemic

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid has announced that a brand he works with will be providing funds for test kits and medical equipment for Africa to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

He made the announcement only a few hours after the United Bank for Africa(UBA), one of the numerous brands he works with, made a huge cash donation towards the coronavirus fight.

He wrote: “Another amazing brand I work with will be providing funds for test kits and medical equipments to fight Covid-19 in Africa! We’ll get through this!”