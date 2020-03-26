Coronavirus: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Calls On Churches To Buy Food For Distribution

The senior pastor of Daystar Chrqqistian center, Sam Adeyemi has called on churches who have extra funds to buy food for people following the coronavirus pandemic which has kept many at home.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he further appeal to pastors to encourage their rich church members to also provide food for families in their neighbourhoods through the lockdown.

He wrote:

Dear pastor, please encourage members that have means to provide food for families in their neighbourhoods that run out of food through the lockdown. If your church has extra funds, please buy some for distribution. Thank you.