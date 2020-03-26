Governor Obaseki Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has announced that he tested negative to coronavirus after the first stage of test.

Read Also: Coronavirus: FCT Minister In Isolation, Awaiting Result

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he added that he would continue to remain in self-isolation and work from his private office pending the arrival of more test results.

He wrote:

My rapid diagnotic test for coronavirus(Covid-19) came back negative.

However, while still asymtomatic, I have decided to remain in self-isolation and continue working from my private office at home pending the result of more conclusive PCR test.