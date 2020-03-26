LifestyleHealth and Food

Governor Obaseki Tests Negative For Coronavirus

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

South African President Ramaphosa Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the deadly Coronavirus rampaging the world.This was confirmed...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Land Borders In Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the closure of land borders and routes linking the state...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Six Patients Recover From Coronavirus In Lagos: Commissioner For Health

According to Lagos State Government, six coronavirus patients in Lagos State have recovered from the disease.This joyous news was...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: See Punishment India Police Gave People Who Refused To Stay At Home

Following the coronavirus pandemic, nations have started taking measures to prevent the spread of the deadly disease among which...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Selfless Priest Dies After Giving Up His Ventilator To Save Younger Patient

Casnigo, a municipality in the province of Bergamo, Italy has been thrown into mourning after the main priest, Father...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has announced that he tested negative to coronavirus after the first stage of test.

Read Also: Coronavirus: FCT Minister In Isolation, Awaiting Result

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he added that he would continue to remain in self-isolation and work from his private office pending the arrival of more test results.

He wrote:

My rapid diagnotic test for coronavirus(Covid-19) came back negative.

However, while still asymtomatic, I have decided to remain in self-isolation and continue working from my private office at home pending the result of more conclusive PCR test.

Previous articleComedian AY Makun Reaches Out To Coronavirus Patient, Idris Elba (Video)
Next articleCOVID-19: Selfless Priest Dies After Giving Up His Ventilator To Save Younger Patient
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

NCDC Reacts After Nigerian Man Lied About Having Coronavirus

Health and Food Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has cleared the air on a man who claimed he is showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.This...
Read more

Coronavirus: We Don’t Have Protective Equipment – Health Workers

Health and Food Temitope Alabi - 0
Health workers under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), have cried out over lack of necessary Personal Protective...
Read more

Coronavirus: FCT Minister In Isolation, Awaiting Result

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has gone into self-isolation, after being exposed to coronavirus.The minister, who has also been tested...
Read more

Suspected Coronavirus Case In Borno Tests Negative: UMTH

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The management of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) has announced that the suspected Coronavirus case isolated at the hospital tested negative to...
Read more
- Advertisement -