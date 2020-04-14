A Broadcast Of Noise, Not News – Omokri Slams Buhari

Following President Buhari’s broadcast last night announcing the extension of the lockdown in some parts of Nigeria, Reno Omokri has reacted.

According to Omokri, the president was merely making noise rather than updating the masses.

In his words;

”A Broadcast of Noise, Not News

General Buhari’s broadcast was empty and shallow. He told us nothing new. He did not tell us what specifically he has done, is doing and will do to ease life for Nigerians during this #CoronaVirus lockdown. It was a national waste of 20 minutes we could have spent better

”General boasted about what he should be ashamed of. In a country of 200 million citizens, how can you boast of training 7,000 health workers. Was he not ashamed? This is what a local government chairman should be boasting about

”General Buhari man said nothing. This was not news. It was noise. He says we are on the right track to defeat #COVID19 (thank God he could pronounce it). How? We are not testing. We don’t know who has it. We don’t know who has died due to #CoronaVirus

”General Buhari boasted that his government has traced 92% of identified contacts of #CoronaVurus patients. This is blatantly false. For instance, have they traced and identified the contacts of all those who attended AMMA Awards ‪General Buhari did not address the breakdown of law and order in parts of Lagos and Ogun. People can’t sleep at homes. They are now vigilantes in their communities.

”Not one word. Not one word. It is as if their sufferings don’t exist. Very insensitive!‬‬ General Buhari is himself like a virus. He does not know what he is doing. If you say you want to protect the life of Nigerians, then how come your conditional cash transfer is lopsided towards the North, were over 80% of beneficiaries are located

”Boris Johnson, who was just released from hospital gave a broadcast to the UK that was more informative and power-packed than what General Buhari gave. Boris took questions. Buhari just stood there reading English that someone else typed for him. So uninspiring!

”General Buhari has extended the #CoronaVirus lockdown in Lagos and Ogun. Does it not make sense that that is where he should focus his conditional transfer? Instead, he is focusing it on the North. Even in such a life threatening thing, he can’t hide his nepotism ‪General Buhari announced that his government has been sharing food. Why such an obvious lie? To who and where and when? If you have rec.”