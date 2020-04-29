Actress Chacha Eke-Faani Writes Open Letter To Parents

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani has taken to her Instagram page to write an open letter to parents.

The actress penned a lengthy post in she listed out reasons children act the way they do and how parents are involved.

Eke wrote;

Dear Parent(s)

1. If your children lie to you often, it is because you over-react too harshly to their inappropriate behaviour.

2. If your children are not taught to confide in you about their mistakes, you’ve lost them.

3. If your children have poor self-esteem, it is because you advice them more than you encourage them.

4. If your children do not stand up for themselves, it is because from a young age you have disciplined them regularly in public.

5. If your children take things that do not belong to them, it is because when you buy them things, you don’t let them chose what they want.

6. If your children are cowardly, it is because you help them too quickly.

7. If your children do not respect other people’s feelings, it is because instead of speaking, you order & command them.

8. If your children are too quick to anger, it is because you give too much attention to misbehaviour & you give little attention to good behaviour.

9. If your children are excessively jealous, it is because you congratulate them only when they successfully complete something & not when they improve at something even if they don’t successfully complete it

10. If your children intentionally disturb you, it is because you are not physically affectionate enough.

Read Also: Extend Your Personal Lockdown By Another One Month – Tonto Dikeh Tells Fans

11. If your children are openly defiant, it is because you openly threaten to do something but don’t follow through.

12. If your child is secretive, it is because they are sure that you would blow things out of proportion.

13. If your children back-answer to you, it is because they watch you do it to others & think its normal behaviour.

14. If your children don’t listen to you but listen to others, it is because you are too quick to jump to conclusions

15. If your children rebel it is because they know you care more about what others think than what is right”

See the full post below: