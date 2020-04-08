EntertainmentUncategorized

Actress Genevieve Nnaji Caught Dancing ‘Tesumole’ (Video)

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has been caught on social media dancing Tesumole- a popular dance step initiated by controversial singer, Afeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley.

Since the video broke out, the beautiful screen diva has been trending across all social media platforms because of the manner in which she rendered the dance step effortlessly.

Well, the 40-year-old screen diva is no newbie when it comes to posting astonishing videos on social media.

Recall that about a week ago, she dropped a video on Twitter app which made her trend on Twitter for over 24 hours.

Watch the video below:

