National News

35 Nigerian Senators Asked To Go For Coronavirus Test

By Verity Awala

Must Read

CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
CoronavirusVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Lagos state has recorded third death from COVID-19 complications, Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner of health, has disclosed.The commissioner...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Katsina Government Lifts Ban On Friday Prayers

The Katsina State Government has lifted a ban on Friday prayers, following stakeholders meeting with religious leaders, traditional rulers...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Chinese Medical Team Arrives Nigeria Today

A 15-member medical team from China ate expected to arrive the country today.The Chinese medical team will be in...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

35 Nigerian Senators Asked To Go For Coronavirus Test

A group known as Civil Society Coalition Against COVID-19 (CISCAC) has asked 35 senators who recently attended a three-day...
Read more
Verity Awala

A group known as Civil Society Coalition Against COVID-19 (CISCAC) has asked 35 senators who recently attended a three-day international training programme in London to go for Coronavirus test.

The group made the demand in a statement addressed by its Convener, Dr Nwambu Gabriel, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the group, the 35 Senators were members of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, that attended the training organised by the Skills and Career Support Centre, London, between March 13 and March 15.

“These 35 Senators, even with the possibility of being infected with the dreaded COVID-19, found their way into the Senate chambers and continued plenary, thereby exposing other Senators to chances of contacting the global pandemic,” the group said.

Read Also: Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey To Donate $1Billion To Fight Coronavirus

“We demand that the 35 Senators who travelled to London be made to check their COVID-19 status and such test should be made public within five days.

“We might be compelled to mention the names of these Senators at the expiration of the above mentioned time limit,” it said.

The group commended the government of Lagos State for the enlightenment of residents on the areas where persons who have tested positive for the virus are treated, it expressed concern that the FCT administration was yet to do same.

“This information essentially is to guide the residents subject to their vulnerability to this virus,” the group said.

It also underscored the need for the Federal Government to integrate members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the management of monies donated for measures against COVID-19.

According to them, this is important for effective accountability and transparency of the found, NAN reports.

Previous articleCoronavirus: We Will Not Wait For Nigerian Govt – Wike
Next articleActress Genevieve Nnaji Caught Dancing ‘Tesumole’ (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

BREAKING: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Coronavirus Verity Awala - 0
Lagos state has recorded third death from COVID-19 complications, Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner of health, has disclosed.The commissioner made this known in a...
Read more

Katsina Government Lifts Ban On Friday Prayers

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The Katsina State Government has lifted a ban on Friday prayers, following stakeholders meeting with religious leaders, traditional rulers and security agencies.In a statement...
Read more

Coronavirus: Chinese Medical Team Arrives Nigeria Today

National News Verity Awala - 0
A 15-member medical team from China ate expected to arrive the country today.The Chinese medical team will be in the country despite opposition from...
Read more

Coronavirus: We Will Not Wait For Nigerian Govt – Wike

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has vowed not to wait for funds from the federal government of Nigeria before proceeding to provide relief materials...
Read more
- Advertisement -