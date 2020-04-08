35 Nigerian Senators Asked To Go For Coronavirus Test

A group known as Civil Society Coalition Against COVID-19 (CISCAC) has asked 35 senators who recently attended a three-day international training programme in London to go for Coronavirus test.

The group made the demand in a statement addressed by its Convener, Dr Nwambu Gabriel, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the group, the 35 Senators were members of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, that attended the training organised by the Skills and Career Support Centre, London, between March 13 and March 15.

“These 35 Senators, even with the possibility of being infected with the dreaded COVID-19, found their way into the Senate chambers and continued plenary, thereby exposing other Senators to chances of contacting the global pandemic,” the group said.

“We demand that the 35 Senators who travelled to London be made to check their COVID-19 status and such test should be made public within five days.

“We might be compelled to mention the names of these Senators at the expiration of the above mentioned time limit,” it said.

The group commended the government of Lagos State for the enlightenment of residents on the areas where persons who have tested positive for the virus are treated, it expressed concern that the FCT administration was yet to do same.

“This information essentially is to guide the residents subject to their vulnerability to this virus,” the group said.

It also underscored the need for the Federal Government to integrate members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the management of monies donated for measures against COVID-19.

According to them, this is important for effective accountability and transparency of the found, NAN reports.