Arrest Chinese Nationals In Nigeria And Quarantine Them Indefinitely, FFK Tells FG

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has called on the federal government to arrest Chinese nationals in Nigeria, seize their passports and place them on indefinite quarantine

The former minister stated this as an act of revenge against how Nigerians are allegedly being treated in China since the coronavirus pandemic.

Read AlsoFani Kayode Reacts As Bauchi Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

He made the call via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

“Foreign policy & diplomacy is based on reciprocity and mutual respect. Based on the way in which the Chinese Government is treating our people, I call on the FGN to arrest the same number of Chinese citizens that are here, seize their passports & quarantine them indefinitely,” he tweeted.

