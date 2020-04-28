BREAKING: Germany Donates Additional €5.5m To Nigeria

In a new development, Germany has announced another financial intervention to assist Nigeria in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The German mission in Nigeria announced that it is providing €5.5 million this time to support vulnerable people in Nigeria’s North-Eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Recall that some weeks ago, the European country donated the same amount to Nigeria to aid the fight against COVID-19.

This was made know via the Mission’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The mission stated that the donation would be used for drilling of wells, construction of sanitation facilities, rehabilitation of buildings or construction of shelters for internally displaced persons and other victims of insecurity in the North East.