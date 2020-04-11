Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Mounts To 100K With Over 1M Confirmed Cases

The number of deaths around the world from Coronavirus has now passed 100,000 according to researchers at the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

According to Aljazeera, the worst affected country remains Italy, with 18,849 deaths so far, according to the tally kept by the US-based university.

The US is now the second worst-affected country, with 17,925 deaths. Spain is third, with 15,970 deaths.

The tracking platform also revealed that more than 1.6million confirmed cases have been reported from across 177 countries in the world, while nearly 370,000 people have recovered from the virus and have been discharged.