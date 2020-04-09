National News

COVID-19: FG Will Provide Insurance Cover For Health Workers – Finance minister

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Denies Relaxing Lockdown For Easter Celebration

The Lagos State Government has come out to deny claims that it has relaxed the lockdown order in the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: FG Will Provide Insurance Cover For Health Workers – Finance minister

The Federal government has revealed plans to insure all the front-line health workers battling to keep Nigerians safe from...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tell Nigerians

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders...
Read more
CoronavirusEyitemi Majeed - 0

107-Year-Old Woman Becomes World’s Oldest Person To Survive COVID-19

A 107-year-old Dutch woman, Cornelia Ras has recovered from the novel coronavirus to beat the record earlier held by...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: We Will Explore Local Solutions, Says Makinde

Seyi Makainde, Oyo State Governor says the state will explore home-grown solutions in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).Makinde said...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Federal government has revealed plans to insure all the front-line health workers battling to keep Nigerians safe from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed made this known in Abuja on Thursday.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tell Nigerians

The Minister expressed that adequate insurance, adequate compensation, and support during and in the aftermath of the COVID 19 pandemic” will be offered frontline health workers.

She also revealed that senior government officials who also are going round to ensure things are in order and may be exposed to the virus are in consideration for COVID-19 insurance.

Zainab Ahmed who thanked the brave health workers stated that government “would be engaging with the insurance industry to package special health care insurance which is life insurance for health care workers.”

Previous articleCoronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tell Nigerians
Next articleCOVID-19: Lagos Govt Denies Relaxing Lockdown For Easter Celebration
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Denies Relaxing Lockdown For Easter Celebration

Coronavirus Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Lagos State Government has come out to deny claims that it has relaxed the lockdown order in the State ahead of the coming...
Read more

Coronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tell Nigerians

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue...
Read more

COVID-19: We Will Explore Local Solutions, Says Makinde

National News Verity Awala - 0
Seyi Makainde, Oyo State Governor says the state will explore home-grown solutions in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).Makinde said this during a briefing after...
Read more

Lockdown: Cherubim And Seraphim Church Delivers God’s Message To Sanwo-Olu

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Lagos state chapter of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria has reached out to the state governor claiming that God has a...
Read more
- Advertisement -