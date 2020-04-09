COVID-19: FG Will Provide Insurance Cover For Health Workers – Finance minister

The Federal government has revealed plans to insure all the front-line health workers battling to keep Nigerians safe from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed made this known in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister expressed that adequate insurance, adequate compensation, and support during and in the aftermath of the COVID 19 pandemic” will be offered frontline health workers.

She also revealed that senior government officials who also are going round to ensure things are in order and may be exposed to the virus are in consideration for COVID-19 insurance.

Zainab Ahmed who thanked the brave health workers stated that government “would be engaging with the insurance industry to package special health care insurance which is life insurance for health care workers.”