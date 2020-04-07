COVID-19: LUTH Launches 60-Bed Isolation Centre

According to reports, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has commissioned a 60-bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients.

Prof. Chris Bode, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of LUTH made this known on Tuesday while briefing newsmen.

This came shortly after the Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire and the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Coronavirus inspected the facility.

Bode told newsmen that the minister, the presidential committee, Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi came to see LUTH’s preparedness and readiness to admit patients.