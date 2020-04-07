LifestyleHealth and Food

COVID-19: LUTH Launches 60-Bed Isolation Centre

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Only Buhari Can Determine Extension Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT – FG

The Federal Government says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not, the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Buhari Sends Solidarity Message To UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his message of solidarity to UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson who was rushed into...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Ekiti Begins Distribution Of Palliatives (Photos)

Following the lockdown imposed on the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus, Ekiti state government has begun...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia Expecting Up To 200,000 Cases Within Weeks – Minister

Saudi Arabia is expecting up to 200,000 coronavirus cases within weeks, the country's health minister, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said today,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Umahi Orders Production Of 200,000 Face Masks

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has ordered the production of 200,000 face masks to combat the Coronavirus...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

According to reports, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has commissioned a 60-bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients.

Prof. Chris Bode, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of LUTH made this known on Tuesday while briefing newsmen.

Also Read: COVID-19: 75 In Contact With Suspected UITH Case – Kwara Govt

This came shortly after the Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire and the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Coronavirus inspected the facility.

Bode told newsmen that the minister, the presidential committee, Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi came to see LUTH’s preparedness and readiness to admit patients.

Previous articleCovid-19: Fayose Canvasses Stomach Infrastructure To Save Lives
Next articleCOVID-19: Umahi Orders Production Of 200,000 Face Masks
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: UITH Places 28 Medical Staff On Isolation

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
More than 28 medical staff of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) were on Tuesday placed on isolation after having contact with the...
Read more

COVID-19: Chinese Doctors Coming With Over A Million Masks – Minister

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, on Monday said that the medical team coming from China will bring more than a million masks.The minister said...
Read more

COVID-19: Kaduna Sends 89 Samples For Testing

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
On Monday, Kaduna State Government revealed that the state has sent a total of 89 samples to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)...
Read more

COVID-19: Community Transmission Increasing In Lagos: Health Commissioner

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi says the state has 87 active cases of COVID-19, and has discharged 31 persons and...
Read more
- Advertisement -