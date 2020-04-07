National News

COVID-19: Umahi Orders Production Of 200,000 Face Masks

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has ordered the production of 200,000 face masks to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the face masks will be distributed in the thirteen Local Government Areas of the state as a way of curtailing the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read: COVID-19: 75 In Contact With Suspected UITH Case – Kwara Govt

Special Assistant on Vocational Education, Adaeze Nwaji made this known to newsmen.

She said the purpose to which the governor directed for the production of 200,000 face mask is to curtail its high cost and hoarding by medical practitioners in the state.

He directed the department of Pre-vocational Studies, School of Human Aesthetics and Fashion Designing to immediately produce the said 200,000 face mask.

