Coronavirus

COVID 19: Popular Italian Shoe Designer, Sergio Rossi Dies At 84

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 4th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: FG Set...
Read more
CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Famous Italian shoe designers Sergio Rossi, has died from coronavirus at the age of 84, The Guardian reports.

Rossi was admitted to hospital a few days ago in Cesena, a city in Emilia-Romagna, one of the regions hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

He, however, died on Thursday in the hospital.

Read Also: Rapper YNW Melly Test Positive To Coronavirus From Prison ((Photo)

Riccardo Sciutto, the Chief Executive of the Sergio Rossi Company, announcing Rossi’s death on Friday, told the fashion website Women’s Wear Daily: “He was a master, it was a great pleasure to have met him. He was our spiritual guide and he is today more than ever.”

Previous articleCOVID 19: God Will Sheath His Sword In 6 Days – Oluwo Of Iwo
Next articleLean On me Crooner, Bill Withers, Is Dead
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

I Tested Positive For Coronavirus 2 Weeks Ago – Singer Pink

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
American singer, Pink just announced that she tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks ago.According to Pink, she and her 3-year-old son Jameson showed symptoms...
Read more

COVID 19: God Will Sheath His Sword In 6 Days – Oluwo Of Iwo

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has said that the 'end' of Coronavirus is in sight.Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbiooooo issued a spiritual warrant of...
Read more

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed that he has COVID-19.The 40-year-old...
Read more

Nigeria Records Two More Deaths From Coronavirus

Coronavirus Editor - 0
Nigeria’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night confirmed the death of two patients of coronavirus in the country.“Two new deaths have...
Read more
- Advertisement -