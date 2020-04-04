COVID 19: Popular Italian Shoe Designer, Sergio Rossi Dies At 84

Famous Italian shoe designers Sergio Rossi, has died from coronavirus at the age of 84, The Guardian reports.

Rossi was admitted to hospital a few days ago in Cesena, a city in Emilia-Romagna, one of the regions hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

He, however, died on Thursday in the hospital.

Read Also: Rapper YNW Melly Test Positive To Coronavirus From Prison ((Photo)

Riccardo Sciutto, the Chief Executive of the Sergio Rossi Company, announcing Rossi’s death on Friday, told the fashion website Women’s Wear Daily: “He was a master, it was a great pleasure to have met him. He was our spiritual guide and he is today more than ever.”