COVID-19: United Nations Donates Three Ambulances To Lagos Govt

The United Nations (UN) has donated three ambulances to the Lagos State Government as part of its support to the COVID-19 fight in Nigeria.

The UN Resident-Coordinator, Edward Kallon, in a statement on Saturday, said the “UN family stands in solidarity with the Federal Government of Nigeria during these trying times.”

Receiving the keys, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked the UN for the donation and for the assistance received since the index case was announced on 27 February 2020.

Since the outbreak of the virus, Lagos State has recorded a total of 166 cases, the highest in the country.