Entertainment

Everything Is Possible In Nigeria, Says Ruggedman

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

China, G-20 To Give Nigeria, Others Debt Relief

China and G-20 countries say they will give debt relief to the world's poorest countries known as IDA countries...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Military Bursts Boko Haram Cell In Nasarawa; Kill 4

The men of the Nigerian army has recorded more victory in its fight against insurgency as four suspected Boko...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Masari Orders Suspension Of Congregational Prayers, Bans Ramadan Lectures In Katsina

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has ordered the suspension of Friday Juumat prayers and subsequently ban Ramadan...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

21, Not 18 Persons Killed By Security Agencies During Lockdown: Falana

Foremost human rights lawyer. Femi Falana(SAN) says 21 not 18 persons have been killed in the first 14 days...
Read more
EducationVerity Awala - 0

Kaduna State University Begins e-Lectures For Students

The Kaduna State University says it has commenced online lectures for its students at home who are 'idling away'...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Legendary rapper, Ruggedman says everything is possible in Nigeria.

According to the popular rapper, only people who are benefitting from the country’s chaos and backwardness will say otherwise. Do you agree with him???

Read AlsoLockdown: 6 Things FG Can Do For Nigerians – Ruggedman

The respected rap icon made the comment via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Friday, 17th April.

Ruggedy baba as he is fondly called, has in recent times taken up activism as he now calls.out people who oppress the masses.

“Everything is possible in Nigeria, only those benefitting from the countries chaos and backwardness will say different.”

Previous articleINEC Launches Probe Of Fire Incident At Headquarters
Next articleChina, G-20 To Give Nigeria, Others Debt Relief
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Ycee Replies Trolls Using His Former Record Label Saga To Mock Him

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Indigenous rapper, Ycee has replied people who use his experience at his former record label, Tiny to mock him.Speaking via his official Twitter handle,...
Read more

Tacha Confirms Fans Have Been Sending Money To Her Account

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha has confirmed her fans, also known as Titans have begun crediting her bank account with money.This comes after...
Read more

Music Producer, Sarz Blasts M.I Abaga For Trying To Ruin His Reputation (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Music producer, Sarz has blasted rapper, M.I Abaga for fabricating stories about him during an Instagram live session with a colleague, Blaqbonez.MI Abaga claimed...
Read more

M.I Abaga Apologizes To Sarz For Sharing False Story About Him

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga has tendered an apology to music producer, Sarz for fabricating a story about him and sharing it with his colleague, Blaqbonez.Sarz...
Read more
- Advertisement -