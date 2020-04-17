Everything Is Possible In Nigeria, Says Ruggedman

Legendary rapper, Ruggedman says everything is possible in Nigeria.

According to the popular rapper, only people who are benefitting from the country’s chaos and backwardness will say otherwise. Do you agree with him???

The respected rap icon made the comment via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Friday, 17th April.

Ruggedy baba as he is fondly called, has in recent times taken up activism as he now calls.out people who oppress the masses.

“Everything is possible in Nigeria, only those benefitting from the countries chaos and backwardness will say different.”