Former Finance Minister, Nenadi Usman Loses Husband

Husband of Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, Dr. Sa’ad Usman is dead.

Usman, before his death, was the Emir of Jere, Kaduna State.

The younger brother of the late emir, Aminu Jere, announced the death of the monarch on Wednesday.

“I just lost a brother in person of HRH the Sarkin Jere, Dr Saad Usman, PhD,” he wrote.

According to Aminu, “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihi Rajiun. I just lost a brother in person of HRH the Sarkin Jere, Dr Saad Usman, PhD.”

Read Also: Former finance minister Okonjo Iwela, Nenadi Usman, Oronsaye, summoned by Reps over alleged tax certificate forgery by firms

“Janazah at Jere, by 2pm Insha Allah.”

Dr. Saad Usman was at various times, Secretary of the Kaduna State Government, aside other superior positions he had occupied in government circle.

