Any Man Intimidated By A Hardworking Woman Does Not Have Sense – Toke Makinwa

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Media personality Toke Makinwa is of the opinion that any man who is intimidated by a hardworking woman isn’t the right guy for that woman.

Toke made this known during an IG live session with Ubi Franklin.

Read Also: COVID 19: Toke Makinwa Reacts After She Was Called Out For Saying China Should Be Fined

Toke went on to say she lost both parents at 8 and built a life for hersl3f so any man who meets her now should be inspired and not intimidated. She added that if her life is not inspiring to any man who meets her now, she doesn’t want to be with such a person.

Watch the video below;

