Ganduje Begs FG For Funds To Fight Pandemic

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano State governor has called on the federal government to assist his state with funds and facilities to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor made the plea when he received the Director-General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu at Government House on Tuesday.

According to Ganduje, the state had not received any donation from the federal government.

He explained also that Kano did not record any case outside its metropolis, but with community transmission of the disease, it is going to be a herculean task for his government to contain the situation, hence the need to get prepared.

“So far, we do not have any serious case in the state, however, we need to get prepared. We need additional testing center in the state, we need vehicles and protection kits, we need coordination, we need rapid responses and we need palliative.

“Kano is the third on the list of states with a high number of COVID-19 cases and is the most populated state in the federation. We, therefore, need financial support from the federal government,” he said.