Sacked Kano Commissioner Apologises For Mocking Abba Kyari

Muazu Magaji, former commissioner of works and infrastructure in Kano state, who was sacked over his comments on the death of Abba Kyari, has apologised.

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, had sacked Magaji on Saturday following his “unguarded utterances” over the demise of Kyari, the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, I a statement on his Facebook page on Sunday, Magaji said he was misunderstood and never intended to celebrate the death of the late chief of staff.

“As a Muslim and a patriotic Nigerian, I was only misunderstood by people to think that I celebrated Kyari’s death, the truth is I did not,” Magaji said.

“The use of “win-win phrase” is basically an attempt to explain the Islamic Promise on the people that died as a result of any kind of pandemic.

Read Also: Ganduje Fires Commissioner For ‘Unguarded Utterances’ About Kyari

“The late Mallam Abba Kyari was privileged to die as a result of COVID-19, making him among the beneficiaries in Islam. He is conferred with the automatic privilege of martyrdom.

“I could not have celebrated the death of any human being; because it’s against my culture, social civilization and most importantly, the teaching of my religion.

“I sincerely apologise for any misunderstood action, reaction and inactions, we are all in a difficult time that anxiety, worries and depression make understanding difficult.

“I am so sorry for any pain I may have caused both the families of the late chief of staff and my boss His Excellency Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.”