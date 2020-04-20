Jack Ma Donates 500,000 Test Kits, 300 Ventilators To Nigeria, Others

The Founder of the Ali Baba Group, Jack Ma has revealed that Africa will get more 500,000 test kits as well as 300 ventilators from the Ali Baba Foundation to help in the fight against COVID-19.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle on Monday, where he said this is the third batch of donations made to the continent so far.

He also revealed that the Jack Ma Foundation will be donating 4.6m masks, 200,000 clothing sets, 200,000 face shields, 2,000 thermal guns, 100 body temperature scanners and 500,000 pairs of gloves to the continent.

He expressed that the donations would be dispatched immediately to the African Centres for Disease Control for further distribution to AU Member States.