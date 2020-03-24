Coronavirus Supplies Donated By Jack Ma Arrive Nigeria

Medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation to fight coronavirus has arrived Lagos.

The supplies were brought into the country by an Ethiopian Airlines Freighter on Tuesday.

It landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at 3:20pm, days after the closure of international airports by the Nigerian Government.

Read Also: Atiku Reacts As Abba Kyari Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nigeria has so far recorded 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with only one death, according to the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) and the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire.

On Tuesday, the chief of staff of President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari and Bauchi state governor tested positive to the virus.