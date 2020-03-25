Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 25th March 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Coronavirus: Cases In Nigeria Tallys To 44

Nigeria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Bauchi state, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The NCDC made the announcement on Tuesday evening in a series of tweets via its twitter handle.

Coronavirus: I Will Support Total Lockdown If… – Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he would support the total lockdown of Nigeria following the coronavirus pandemic if the government observes that simple precautions to contain the spread of the deadly disease are not adhered to by Nigerians.

Bauchi State Governor Test Positive To Coronavirus

The test result of Bauchi state governor has finally confirmed that he is a carrier of the deadly coronavirus. This was made known by his Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, via a media statement on Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Senate Adjourns Plenary

The Nigerian Senate has suspended plenary until April 7 over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Upper Chamber also urged the Federal Government to devote special funds to fight the dreaded disease.

Coronavirus Supplies Donated By Jack Ma Arrives Nigeria

Medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation to fight coronavirus has arrived Lagos. The supplies were brought into the country by an Ethiopian Airlines Freighter on Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Rivers State Goes Into Total Lockdown

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, has declared a total lockdown in the state, as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

FG Orders Civil Servants To Work From Home

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed public servants to work from home in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. The Head of Civil Service, Yemi Esan made this known in a memo released on Monday.

Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Test Positive To Coronavirus

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday.

Borno State Bans Visit To IDP Camps

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, the Borno State government has banned visitors to all Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the state.

Lagos State Orders Closure Of Food Markets, Stores, From Thursday

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the closure of markets in Lagos as efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the State intensifies.