Gov Ayade Keeps Vigil At Cross River, Akwa Ibom Boundary, Enforces Ban On Entry Into State

Cross rivers state governor, Ben Ayade has defied all odds to stay at his state’s closed border to ensure strict compliance with the total lockdown imposed on the state over coronavirus pandemic.

In the video obtained by Channels television, he was heard vowing to deprive himself of sleep so that the state residents that have some good sleep.

Ayade only a few days ago made the use of nose mask compulsory in the state so as to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

Watch the video below: