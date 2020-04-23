Governor Buni Pardons 27 Inmates In Yobe

As efforts to decongestant Correctional Centres across the country in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has approved the release of 27 inmates in the State.

This was made known in a statement released by the Director-General Media and Press Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed.

According to the Statement, the pardon was based on the directives of the president to decongest the prisons against the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to reports, a large proportion of the inmates are from Nguru and Gashua prisons with a few from Potiskum medium-security correctional centre.