‘I Used To Play Football In The Rain And Swim In The Gutter’ – Duncan Mighty

Popular Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty took to his social media space to recount how he used to play football in the rain and also swim in the gutter when he was young.

The singer made this known after he shared a video of himself and his son playing in the rain.

Duncan Mighty wrote; “Rain Bath. Those days you dare not allow ur parents catch you doing this, meanwhile our own na rain football and gutter swimming pool who can relate.”

Watch the video below: