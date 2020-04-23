No Plans To Reopen Schools: Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its decision to close all private and public schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed the government’s stance on the reopening of schools for the third-term academic session on Thursday.

She expressed that this was being done to protect pupils from the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government said that rather than reopening schools and endangering the lives of students, efforts will be intensified on the ongoing free teachings on various media, especially radio and television.

She advised proprietors that have plans to commence academic session for third-term amid the Coronavirus outbreak to abandon the plans.