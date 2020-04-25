Greek Giant Olympiacos Set To Be Relegated To Second Tier Over Match Fixing Scandal

Greek giants, Olympiacos are reportedly facing relegation to the second tier following match-fixing allegations.

According to Dailymail, the club are on the precipice of free-falling down the divisions to the second tier after investigations into a February 2015 fixture against Atromitos were re-opened.

The news could spell disaster for owner Evangelos Marinakis who, if held responsible, is reportedly set to be hit with a personal fine exceeding two-and-a-half million and a lifetime ban from football.

The Greek ship-owner and member of the Piraeus city council is also the owner of Championship side Nottingham Forest.

