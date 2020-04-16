I Am Just 5 Years Older Than Wizkid – Jada Pollock Reveals

One of Wizkid’s babymama, Jada Pollock has revealed she is only 5 years older than the singer.

Jada pollock made this known during a question and answer session with her fans on IG.

She was asked why she seems unbothered that she is older than the singer.

Jada went on to state that she is just 5 years older than the Starboy singer and to her, age is nothing but numbers.

Wizkid, on his part, has 3 kids from 3 different baby mamas.