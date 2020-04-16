Entertainment

I Am Just 5 Years Older Than Wizkid – Jada Pollock Reveals

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘I Miss Fighting’ – Nigerian Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye

Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused her to miss fighting.In an interview with Channels Television,...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 407

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus in the country.NCDC said the new cases...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 1

Lockdown: Pay Relief Funds To Households Through BVN, Tinubu Tells FG

‌Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the best way relief funds can be given to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 16th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigerian Governors Back...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Jada Pollock and Wizkid
Jada Pollock and Wizkid

One of Wizkid’s babymama, Jada Pollock has revealed she is only 5 years older than the singer.

Jada pollock made this known during a question and answer session with her fans on IG.

She was asked why she seems unbothered that she is older than the singer.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Bella Shmurda, Q2 Perform For Wizkid On Live Broadcast

Jada went on to state that she is just 5 years older than the Starboy singer and to her, age is nothing but numbers.

Wizkid, on his part, has 3 kids from 3 different baby mamas.

Previous articleActress Nkechi Blessing Celebrates 990K Followers On Instagram
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Actress Nkechi Blessing Celebrates 990K Followers On Instagram

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress and producer, Nkechi Blessing is celebrating her 990k followers on Instagram.The mom of one took to her Instagram page to appreciate all...
Read more

Adeniyi Johnson Replies Troll Who Mocked Him Over Failed Marriage To Toyin Abraham

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has wasted no time in responding to a troll who asked why his first marriage failed despite claiming to know...
Read more

Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ Now Most Streamed African Album On Spotify

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has bagged himself a new title courtesy of his latest album, African Giant.The...
Read more

Actor, Adeniyi Johnson Blasts Men Who Maltreat Their Wives

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has taken to his social media space to criticize men that complain and maltreat about their wives.Information Nigeria recalls the...
Read more
- Advertisement -