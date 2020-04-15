I Am Not A Fan Of Cooking Everyday – Ifu Ennada

Former BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada has bemoaned the state of things due to the extension of the lockdown.

The reality TV star took to her IG page to state that she now cooks every day, a thing she is not a fan of.

”Who wants to join me? Don’t even bother…old picture. I miss going out to eat nice things.

”This lockdown is making me cook almost everyday and honestly, I’m not a fan of “cooking everyday”.

”Today is even worse because I woke up angry and sad, so I’ve not been able to do anything, not even eat. I’m just here sulking.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-7bkLAlAIx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link