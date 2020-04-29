‘I Felt Bad For My Husband When We Were Told We Couldn’t Have Sex Before Marriage’ – Actress Stella Damasus

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has spoken about having to abstain from premarital sex in a live Instagram video with a young couple.

According to the screen diva, she felt bad for her husband at the time but she had to stay strong following advise from her pastor that they should desist from the act.

According to the screen diva, the period of courtship should rather be used to properly lay the foundation for an everlasting love instead of lovemaking.

She said, “Dating this person to a lot of people means sex and after immediately after that, marriage. they skip the actual dating and skip courtship. The courtship period is where that foundation should be built properly, where you are getting to know each other because you want to have a forever with that person.”

“That period for us was very tough. I felt so sorry for this man because we were told specifically by our pastor at that time that under no circumstance must we have any physical interaction,” the mother of two revealed

“So, the man lamented and said how can I have a babe like this, and I can’t touch, I can’t look,” Stella said, noting that the period was a very hard one for her and her husband.

Watch the video below: