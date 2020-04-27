I Gave Out Sanitizers To People Owing Me Money To Prevent Stories That Touch – Melaye

Former member representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye says he gave out sanitizers and other protective equipment to people owing him money so as to prevent stories that touch the soul.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he said he also check up on them and pray for them regularly.

He said:

“Gave out sanitisers and masks to everybody owing me money. I check on them every day to ensure that they are staying at home and keeping social distancing. I nor fit shout biko b4 I hear stories that touch the soul. They are daily in my prayers. SDM.”