Kogi Bans Beef Consumption After Mysterious Death Of 12 Cows

Kogi State government has banned the consumption of beef in Lokoja town following the mysterious death of 12 cows.

According to the government, until circumstances surrounding the death of the cows is unravelled, the ban remains for 48hours.

This was made known in a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, adding that the ban is for a period of 48 hours.

12 cows were said to have died while grazing in an open field close to State Polytechnic, Lokoja on Thursday.

The development drew the attention among residents that the beef from the dead cows may end up in butchers’ tables across markets within the state capital.

The statement said ministries and departments have been mandated to form strong institutional walls that would stop the beefs from getting into the market.

The statement said, “The state government has committed to briefing members of the public on findings about the incident. “We also urge our people to volunteer intelligence that will help us unravel the mystery behind the death of those cows.”