Metro News

Kogi Bans Beef Consumption After Mysterious Death Of 12 Cows

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Seriously Concerned About Lockdown Challenges: Osinbajo

As Nigerians continue to stay at home following the total lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja over the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Mounts To 100K With Over 1M Confirmed Cases

The number of deaths around the world from Coronavirus has now passed 100,000 according to researchers at the Johns...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Mikel Obi Shows Interest For Brazil Move

Former Super Eagles player John Mikel Obi has confirmed he is discussing a possible deal with Brazilian club Botafogo...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Liverpool Icon, Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Liverpool legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, has tested positive for Coronavirus and is being treated in hospital.The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 11th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.COVID-19: Why We...
Read more
Verity Awala

Kogi State government has banned the consumption of beef in Lokoja town following the mysterious death of 12 cows.

According to the government, until circumstances surrounding the death of the cows is unravelled, the ban remains for 48hours.

This was made known in a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, adding that the ban is for a period of 48 hours.

12 cows were said to have died while grazing in an open field close to State Polytechnic, Lokoja on Thursday.

The development drew the attention among residents that the beef from the dead cows may end up in butchers’ tables across markets within the state capital.

Read Also: Group Holds ‘Cow Urine Drinking Party’ To Ward Off Coronavirus

The statement said ministries and departments have been mandated to form strong institutional walls that would stop the beefs from getting into the market.

The statement said, “The state government has committed to briefing members of the public on findings about the incident. “We also urge our people to volunteer intelligence that will help us unravel the mystery behind the death of those cows.”

Previous articleBuhari Seriously Concerned About Lockdown Challenges: Osinbajo
Next articleAnother COVID-19 Patient Dies In Lagos
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Archbishop Benjamin Protests Against 5G In Nigeria (Video)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
Archbishop Samson Mustapha Benjamin, the General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries International has led a protest against the launch of 5G network in Nigeria.The...
Read more

Nursing Mother Commits Suicide In Akwa Ibom

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
A nursing mother, Esther Frank who was in her early thirties, has reportedly committed suicide in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.The deceased said to be...
Read more

Lagos Airport Hotel Gutted By Fire (Video)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja, the state capital, has experienced a fire outbreak in the late hours of Thursday. Public Relations Officer of the...
Read more

COVID-19: Kaduna Quarantine Law Violators To Spend 14 Days In Isolation Facility

Metro News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Kaduna State Government has said travellers coming into the state would be quarantined for 14 days in an isolation facility.The notice was issued...
Read more
- Advertisement -