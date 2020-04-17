Lockdown: Ekweremadu Condemns Alleged Extrajudicial Killings By Security Operatives

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has aired his displeasure at the report of extrajudicial killings in several parts of the country by security agencies while enforcing the lockdown as ordered by the Federal Government.

Speaking via a statement by his Media Adviser, Uche Anichukwu, he said the report saddens him.

“I am deeply saddened by report from the National Human Rights Commission of the loss of 18 Nigerian lives in the hands of security agents enforcing the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government and various state governments.

“This is most unfortunate and condemnable, especially when we consider that the number of Coronavirus fatalities in the country stands at 12, as at today.

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the relevant security and government agencies to ensure that the reprehensible acts are thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book. We must ensure that law enforcement agents do not turn their weapons against the very citizens they are supposed to protect.

“While the lockdowns and other precautionary measures are very necessary for containing the pandemic, they must be enforced with every sense of professionalism, discipline, restraint, empathy, and above all, with utmost respect for human life, which the lockdowns were put in place to protect in the first place”.