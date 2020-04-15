National News

Lockdown: People With Over N5, 000 In Bank Won’t Get Palliatives ― FG

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has written to the British prime minister, Boris Johnson following his discharge from the hospital.Buhari,...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Ortom Extends Lockdown, Declares Dusk-to-dawn

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has ordered dusk to dawn curfew in the state and also extended the lockdown...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: People With Over N5, 000 In Bank Won’t Get Palliatives ― FG

The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq says following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: IG Vows Sanctions On Transporters Embarking On Night Trips

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned that the lockdown is for 24 hours adding that any motorist...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq says following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that palliatives be rolled out to Nigerians to cushion the effect of the lockdown of some parts of the nation, part of the measure to identify beneficiaries would be to look at people with less than N5 000 in their accounts.

She said this would be achieved by taking a look at the BVN holders and people who buy N100 worth of airtime with their banks.

“You are aware that the President in his broadcast of Monday 13th April, directed that we expand the beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer by one million and in this regard, we are going to focus more now on the urban poor.

Read Also6 Things You Didn’t Know About Sadiya-Farouk: Buhari’s Rumoured New Wife

“These are people who depend on the informal sector to earn their livelihood; they are daily wage earners and these are the people that we are really going to focus more on as well as people living with disabilities.”

Giving details on how to identify the beneficiaries of the stimulus, she said that the Ministry has three options to be adopted in selecting the beneficiaries of the scheme.

She said, “Well, we have three options; one, we are going to use the national social register that we already have, two, we are also going to focus on the urban poor as I mentioned, by using their verified BVN accounts to get them, that is, people that have an account balance of N5, 000 and below.
“We are also using the mobile networks, to know people that top up the credit units for their phones with may be N100 or less. Those are also people that we consider to be poor and vulnerable. So, these are the three options that we are exploring and I am sure that by the time we get this data we will be able to give this intervention.”

Previous articleBBNaija’s Khloe Cries Out About Losing Her Mind As Lockdown Continues
Next articleOrtom Extends Lockdown, Declares Dusk-to-dawn
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT by the federal government of...
Read more

Buhari Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has written to the British prime minister, Boris Johnson following his discharge from the hospital.Buhari, in his message, wished Johnson...
Read more

Ortom Extends Lockdown, Declares Dusk-to-dawn

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has ordered dusk to dawn curfew in the state and also extended the lockdown of the state by 14...
Read more

Lockdown: IG Vows Sanctions On Transporters Embarking On Night Trips

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned that the lockdown is for 24 hours adding that any motorist caught travelling at night would...
Read more
- Advertisement -