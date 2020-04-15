Metro News

Man Arrested For Allegedly Inviting Friends To Sleep With 15-Year-Old Daughter

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Suspect, Mr Okonkwo

A 44-year -old- man, Chimnonso Okonkwo, has been arrested by the Imo State police command for allegedly having sex with his 15-year-old daughter.

According to Guardian, Mr Okonkwo was also accused of inviting his friends to have sex with the girl. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Orlando Godson Ikeokwu, said: “It is noteworthy, that it wasn’t the first time this is happening.

He normally invites his friends who come to his house to have canal knowledge of his own daughter.” The incest was exposed by a neighbor of the suspect.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

Mr Okonkwo, according to the police spokesman, has since confessed to the crime. The victim, on her part, revealed how her father invites his friends to also have carnal knowledge of her.

