Man Rapes Teen Wife To Death Days After Marriage

A 30-year-old man, Alasan Audu has landed in the police net for allegedly raping his teenage wife to death less than a month after marriage.

According to reports, trouble started after the 17-year-old teenager, Hansa’u denied her husband sex for 20 days after their marriage ceremony.

Angered by the act, the suspect was said to have pounced on the wife and subsequently raped her to death.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, SP Jinjiri, said the teenage wife had another person she had in mind but her parents betrothed her to Audu she never wanted to get married to.

However, she was forced to get married to Audu and when he wanted to have sex with her, she refused and Audu forcefully raped her to death.

Confessing to the crime, the suspect said:

“At about 0400hrs, I went to her (the deceased) as a husband, but she turned my request down. I then used force on her to satisfy my sexual desire.”

Police spokesman said the case was still under investigation and will be taken to court for prosecution.