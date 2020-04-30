Planned Deportation Of Northern Youths Unlawful, Zamfara Warns Osun

Zamfara State Government has described the plan by its Osun state counterpart to deport Northern youths who allegedly sneaked into Osun as unlawful.

Osun state government had on Wednesday raised the alarm that most northern youths who sneaked into its state are Zamfara indigenes adding that they would all be deported.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Zamfara Governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, Osun state government’s statement is not statesmanlike and smacks of bad taste.

“The attention of Zamfara State Government was drawn to a story credited to the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Prince Adeyanju Abdullahi Biniyo, where he alleged “an influx of Zamfara indigenes” into the state and described it as “dangerous”.

“As if the entrants brought in war, he also called on the Osun indigenes ‘not to panic’ as the state has instructed Amotekun to fish them out and ensure that anyone escorting trucks that offload goods is turned back and escorted out of the state.

“Doubtlessly, the above position as portrayed by the Deputy Chief of Staff is not statesmanly and smacks of bad taste. Indeed, it is condescending and totally negates good practices expected of leaders in a Federal setting such as Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, against federal law to instruct Amotekun to arrest “all Northern Youth who had escaped into the state by hiding in trucks” as quoted by Mr Binuyo for deportation back to their so-called state of origin.

“Nigeria and the World at large is facing a serious and challenging pandemic. All civilised societies are joining hands together to fight the spread of this pandemic and even extending helping hands to others. It is, therefore, disheartening that Osun state will take the path of isolating assumed outsiders and segregating what should be a common fight by all Nigerians.”