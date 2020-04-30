Relaxing Lockdown Not A Good Idea, Says Timi Dakolo

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has cried out that easing the lockdown on Monday as promised by the federal government is not a good idea.

According to the singer, the rising cases of coronavirus in the country are not encouraging yet and Nigerians don’t know how to social distance.

Dakolo made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said, “This lockdown they want to relax is not a good idea,I repeat it is not a good idea. The numbers are not Encouraging at all and we don’t know how to social distance.”