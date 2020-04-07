Mercy Aigbe Laments Power Outage

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to her IG page to bemoan her situation.

The mom of two shared a makeup-free photo of herself while announcing that she is starting to grow grey hair.

Sharing the photo, Mercy wrote;

”Just few days at home Baby Girl has started growing grey hair 😰…. why won’t grey hair come out, when there is no light, Airtel/Smile network is shitty!

”I can’t even watch Netflix 😓…. this whole situation will make one age fast 😭…… God this corona virus just do and go 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #stayhomestaysafe”