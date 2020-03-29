Coronavirus: Mercy Aigbe Gives Update On Self-Isolating

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is sure not having the best of times.

The mom of two, who has been self-isolating for days now has taken to her IG page to give an update on her well-being.

Read Also: ‘You Need To Be Selfish’ – Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Writes

According to the actress, she is bored to her teeth.

In her words;

”On today’s Episode of STAY AT HOME . I have eaten all the food I would normally eat in a year, in just few days 😭, watched movies 😭, read books 😭, tried Triller, Tic Tok, tried learning how to dance , just to shock haters 🙄.., but lord Jesus, can this just pass soon? 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”