Entertainment

Coronavirus: Mercy Aigbe Gives Update On Self-Isolating

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Read more
SportsValerie Oke - 0

Ighalo Wins First Manchester United Award

Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has picked up his first Manchester United awards following his loan move to the theatre...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ogun Closes Borders; Bans Interstate Travels For 2 Weeks

The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with neighbouring states and the Republic of Benin.Enforcement of...
Read more
Special ReportsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Nigerians Adjusting To Ban On Social, Religious Gathering

To contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos, the State Government ordered civil servants from level 1-12 to...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 29th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Benue State...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is sure not having the best of times.

The mom of two, who has been self-isolating for days now has taken to her IG page to give an update on her well-being.

Read Also: ‘You Need To Be Selfish’ – Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Writes

According to the actress, she is bored to her teeth.

In her words;

”On today’s Episode of STAY AT HOME . I have eaten all the food I would normally eat in a year, in just few days 😭, watched movies 😭, read books 😭, tried Triller, Tic Tok, tried learning how to dance , just to shock haters 🙄.., but lord Jesus, can this just pass soon? 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Previous articleStay Safe, Stay At Home, Yvonne Jegede Tells Fans
Next articleActress Kate Henshaw Reacts To Video Of Trader Washing His Goods In Gutter Water
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Actress Kate Henshaw Reacts To Video Of Trader Washing His Goods In Gutter Water

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has reacted to the trending video of a trader who washes his fruits in gutter water.News surfaced some days ag...
Read more

Stay Safe, Stay At Home, Yvonne Jegede Tells Fans

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular and Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has shared how unbearable it has become for her staying indoors.The actress, on social media shared that she...
Read more

Uche Elendu Says Says Life As A Single Mum Is Not Easy

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Nollywood actress Uche Elendu says she feels the need to be in the company of a man on rare occasions, Gistreel reports.The Nollywood actress...
Read more

‘We Don’t Have Rihanna Money’ To Help In Fight Against COVID-19 – Casper Nyovest

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest has shared his thoughts about the lockdown order effected by the South African government following increased cases of coronavirus...
Read more
- Advertisement -