Stay Safe, Stay At Home, Yvonne Jegede Tells Fans

Popular and Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has shared how unbearable it has become for her staying indoors.

The actress, on social media shared that she is getting really tired of being indoors as she explained that she woke up crying very uncontrollably.

Mrs Jegede also shared that a lot of residents in her community have also been keeping indoors to keep the spread of the coronavirus in check.

The actress, however, pointed out that her tears were not of sadness as she can’t explain why she was crying.

