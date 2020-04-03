NCDC Confirms Additional Coronavirus Testing Laboratory

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that Nigeria now has eight laboratories to conduct sample tests for the Coronavirus disease.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known during the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in the country, on Friday in Abuja.

He said “One more testing laboratory opened in Lagos today. Nigeria now has eight laboratories for testing for COVID-19.

“The new Lab is the Biosecurity Facility in Lagos State.

“So Lagos now has three Labs. Later today we will activate a Lab in Abuja, and then Kano will be next.