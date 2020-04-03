Coronavirus

NCDC Confirms Additional Coronavirus Testing Laboratory

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o have joined other Africans in calling out two...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Anthony Joshua’s World Title Defence Against Pulev Postponed

Nigerian British heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that Nigeria now has eight laboratories to conduct sample tests for the Coronavirus disease.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known during the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in the country, on Friday in Abuja.

Also Read: NCDC Confirms Six New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 190 (Photo)

He said “One more testing laboratory opened in Lagos today. Nigeria now has eight laboratories for testing for COVID-19.

“The new Lab is the Biosecurity Facility in Lagos State.

“So Lagos now has three Labs. Later today we will activate a Lab in Abuja, and then Kano will be next.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Why Foreign Countries Are Evacuating Their Citizens From Nigeria – FG
Next articleFCMB Group Records N188bn Revenue, Grows Profit To N20.1bn
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

Coronavirus Editor - 0
By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded in the country, Information Nigeria...
Read more

Lagos Govt Discharges 4 More Coronavirus Patients

Coronavirus Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state has discharged more 4 patients who earlier tested positive for coronavirus.Read Also: Why Cases...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toyota Donates Three Ambulances To Lagos State Government

Coronavirus Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Foremost dealer of Toyota brands in Nigeria, Elizade has donated three units of ambulances to Lagos state government to ramp up response to Coronavirus.The...
Read more

CBN Governor Emefiele Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Coronavirus Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele has tested negative for coronavirus.This was confirmed in a tweet on the official CBN Twitter...
Read more
- Advertisement -